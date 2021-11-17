 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: November 17, 2021

Our Wednesday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By YoSnail
World Cup Qualification Argentina - Brazil Photo by Gustavo Ortiz/picture alliance via Getty Images

Brazil 0 - 0 Argentina

Don’t miss Managing Madrid’s rundown of the match.

Vinicius Junior’s perfectly executed rainbow skill is something very few players in the world would try in a match, let alone in a WC qualifier against Argentina. That’s just genius.

Real Madrid training

Preparations continued Tuesday at the Valdebebas for the Sunday Granada match.

There’s a pretty good game of 5 v 5 going on in this video from RealMadrid.com:

In regards to players’ progress towards fitness:

Benzema scored the opening goal vs. Finland

The French striker has been simply amazing for Les Bleus.

Rafa Marin & Peter Federico vs Algeciras

Here’s a short look from recent match at the Castilla center back that Ancelotti likes:

While we’re at it, another player closely watched — Peter Federico:

