Open Thread: November 17, 2021

Brazil 0 - 0 Argentina

Vinicius Jr., Eder Militao played the full 90 minutes in Brazil’s goalless draw in Argentina https://t.co/sfqYp5NqI1 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 17, 2021

Vinicius Junior’s perfectly executed rainbow skill is something very few players in the world would try in a match, let alone in a WC qualifier against Argentina. That’s just genius.

Real Madrid training

Preparations continued Tuesday at the Valdebebas for the Sunday Granada match.

After an initial warm-up, the players worked on rondos, intense running drills and possession-based exercises. Next up, the madridistas contested a match on a reduced-sized pitch, before rounding things off with further fitness work. pic.twitter.com/C9bKATiMvu — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) November 16, 2021

There’s a pretty good game of 5 v 5 going on in this video from RealMadrid.com:

In regards to players’ progress towards fitness:

Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Mariano trained individually out on the grass, whilst Dani Ceballos trained indoors. pic.twitter.com/j4U78Sr19x — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) November 16, 2021

Benzema scored the opening goal vs. Finland

The French striker has been simply amazing for Les Bleus.

Benzema has scored in 4 consecutive games for France, he's the first player to do so since he himself did it between November 2013 and June 2014. @OptaJean #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 16, 2021

Rafa Marin & Peter Federico vs Algeciras

Here’s a short look from recent match at the Castilla center back that Ancelotti likes:

Rafa Marín (@rafamarin04) vs Algeciras (14/11/2021).



Another top performance from Rafa. He scored his first goal with Castilla in this game. pic.twitter.com/MwWDS9kyQP — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) November 15, 2021

While we’re at it, another player closely watched — Peter Federico: