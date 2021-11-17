Open Thread: November 17, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.
Brazil 0 - 0 Argentina
Don’t miss Managing Madrid’s rundown of the match.
Vinicius Jr., Eder Militao played the full 90 minutes in Brazil’s goalless draw in Argentina https://t.co/sfqYp5NqI1— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 17, 2021
Vinicius Junior’s perfectly executed rainbow skill is something very few players in the world would try in a match, let alone in a WC qualifier against Argentina. That’s just genius.
This rainbow flick from @vinijr— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 17, 2021
@geglobo
pic.twitter.com/8AAZpavQ9r
Real Madrid training
Preparations continued Tuesday at the Valdebebas for the Sunday Granada match.
♂️ We're getting ready for our @LaLigaEN clash @GranadaCF_en! pic.twitter.com/XmeSDB5Yzq— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 16, 2021
After an initial warm-up, the players worked on rondos, intense running drills and possession-based exercises. Next up, the madridistas contested a match on a reduced-sized pitch, before rounding things off with further fitness work. pic.twitter.com/C9bKATiMvu— Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) November 16, 2021
There’s a pretty good game of 5 v 5 going on in this video from RealMadrid.com:
In regards to players’ progress towards fitness:
Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Mariano trained individually out on the grass, whilst Dani Ceballos trained indoors. pic.twitter.com/j4U78Sr19x— Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) November 16, 2021
Benzema scored the opening goal vs. Finland
⚽️ BUT DE KARIM BENZEMA !— Dynamit Sports (@DynamitSports) November 16, 2021
Les Bleus trouvent enfin le chemin des filets à #Helsinki.
Score actuel :
FINLANDE 0️⃣-1️⃣ FRANCE #Benzema #equipedefrance #Deschamps #FINFRA #France #KB9 #EDF #AllezLesBleuspic.twitter.com/AOO6StFdDJ
The French striker has been simply amazing for Les Bleus.
Benzema has scored in 4 consecutive games for France, he's the first player to do so since he himself did it between November 2013 and June 2014. @OptaJean #rmalive— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 16, 2021
Rafa Marin & Peter Federico vs Algeciras
Here’s a short look from recent match at the Castilla center back that Ancelotti likes:
Rafa Marín (@rafamarin04) vs Algeciras (14/11/2021).— Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) November 15, 2021
Another top performance from Rafa. He scored his first goal with Castilla in this game. pic.twitter.com/MwWDS9kyQP
While we’re at it, another player closely watched — Peter Federico:
Peter Federico vs Algeciras (14/11/2021). pic.twitter.com/2uizbCcyn6— Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) November 15, 2021
