Bale out three weeks with calf injury

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale will be out three weeks with the calf injury he picked up during the FIFA break. The Welshman had been recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered last August but managed to start for Wales against Belarus. He played 45 minutes and was forced to leave the match.

It’s just quite obvious at this point that Bale is not going to make an impact this season. The Welsh national team is his main priority and he can’t stay healthy for those games either, so the end of his Real Madrid career will be a sad one.

Bale will leave the Spanish capital next summer, when his contract with Real Madrid expires. Then, it will be interesting to see what he does next, given that not many clubs will be interested in his signing if he can’t even play meaningful minutes before the end of the current season.