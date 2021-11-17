Benzema: “The Ballon D’Or? We’ll see...but I hope so”

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema talked to the French media right after France’s solid 0-2 win against Finland last night. Benzema was asked about his chances of winning the Ballon D’Or, an award which will be handed on November 29th.

“The Ballon D’Or? We’ll see what happens...but I hope so,” said Benzema when asked about the award.

France clinched their presence in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Benzema also discussed their chances of competing for the trophy.

“I’m happy to be involved, to feature and score in the games. I’m so happy and I hope this can continue. In any case, the World Cup should be one of our targets given the team we have. We have to prepare well to reach our goals and the World Cup is one of them, for sure,” he added.

Benzema is one of the candidates to win the Ballon D’Or but the favorite seems to be either Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski or PSG’s Lionel Messi.