Belgian Players Explain Hazard’s Fitness Levels And Evolution As A Footballer

Two of Eden Hazard’s teammates, Axel Witsel and Christian Benteke, spoke to the media after Belgium’s draw with Wales to clarify what’s going on with the Real Madrid forward.

Hazard sat out of last night’s game, presumably due to load management. But now it’s revealed that he may have not been able to play regardless.

“Hazard was not fit enough to play two games,” Witsel said. “That’s what Roberto Martínez told us.”

Hazard also did not play the full 90 in the game prior, coming off in the 62nd minute for his brother Thorgan. It seems like his body isn’t close to where it needs to be for the elite level.

Hazard has received much criticism about his style of play since arriving from Chelsea as well. He is not taking players on, or providing the dribbling ability of someone like Vinicius. This is something Benteke spoke about.

“Eden has a significant injury history,” Benteke explained. “Now, usually, he avoids contact in his game. When you have a past like this, you subconsciously think about it. However, that is not why he no longer dribbles 5 or 6 players. He doesn’t need to do that to have a good game. Now he moves more intelligently on the field,”

Hazard has yet to make his mark for Real Madrid this season. It’s been frustrating for all parties involved.