Kroos denied farewell ceremony with German national team

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos revealed he denied a farewell ceremony with the German national team last week on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen.

He says that the German Football Association offered both he and former manager Joachim Löw a ceremony to celebrate their retirements from international competition. Kroos says he declined because he had training with Real Madrid the next day and doesn’t like participating in ceremonies.

Kroos and Löw both retired from the German national team after their exit at the EURO 2020 in July. Kroos spent over 10 years and made over 100 appearances with the team after his first senior call-up in 2010. He was a major part of Germany’s win at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Kroos explained his reasoning for retirement on his podcast back in July stating that he will not be participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“The decision is made, it’s irreversible. It’s a decision for the family and for me, because it’s also good for me to be more with the family. I want to be there and needed as a husband and [father].”

Kroos continues to play at a high level domestically with Real Madrid, where he is still one of the most vital players to the squad.