Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. PSG

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Marina Salas

FWD: Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Kosovare Asllani (ligament injury), Marta Cardona (meniscus injury), Malena Ortíz Cruz (recovering from long-term injury)

Babett Peter and Aurélie Kaci have made their returns from injury, giving Real Madrid one of their fullest squads to date this season.

Given David Aznar’s pre-match comments, it will be interesting to see what formation he goes with. The presence of Kaci should give him the comfort to go with three in midfield, although he may not wish to risk her so soon.

However, fans are probably expecting him to use a back four after he spoke about being more proactive, although this can still be achieved while deploying three central defenders.