Odriozola: “Joining Fiorentina was my decision”

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola, who is currently spending the 2021-2022 season on a loan deal with Fiorentina, talked in an interview with Diario AS where he explained the decision process behind leaving the Spanish capital last summer.

“It was simple, really. I was two weeks out of the team in the most important part of the pre-season, I talked with Carlo just a week before the end of the transfer window and he told me that he valued my quality and my attitude, I felt his support and I’ve always admired him as a coach and as a person. He told me that it would not be a problem if I decided to stay, but that I wouldn’t play 30 matches. He also let me know that he would welcome me next June if I decided to leave. It was my decision to come, he never pushed me or forced me to leave, not him and neither Real Madrid. I think that playing 30 games will be good for me to improve as a player, now I’m waiting to keep succeeding in Italy so that I can be back at the white house,” said Odriozola.

He also explained what he is learning in Italy.

“I’m working something that I needed to work on, which is the tactical aspect of the game. I think that every player should play at least once in Italy because of this. I can’t lose the skills that made me the player I am, but at the same time I’m learning so much, I’m improving as a player,” he added.

Odriozola also praised Carvajal, who is Madrid’s undisputed starter in his spot.

“He’s not only one of the world’s best right-backs but also one of the best in the history of football, in my opinion. He’s won everything with Real Madrid and of course it won’t be easy to start ahead of him, but nothing is impossible. I’m working towards that goal because my dream is to succeed as a Real Madrid player. I told my family that I would succeed in Madrid and I can tell you that I will give my very best to have success wearing that beautiful white jersey,” explained Odriozola.

The Spanish defender concluded his interview by talking about Karim Benzema, who is leading the team’s offense.

“I’ve always been a huge Benzema fan, long before I could play with him. He’s in the best moment of his career, but he was also playing very well with Cristiano and I’m sure that without Benzema he wouldn’t had been able to score as many goals. When he left, Benzema took that role as a scorer and as the star of the team. What can I say? To me, it’d be a victory for football if Benzema won the Ballon D’Or, he truly deserves it not only for this year but also for the previous ones, he’s played magnificent football for many years. He’s also a wonderful person, he’s struggled on his personal life but he’s kept on working and fighting, so my vote goes for him,” concluded the right-back.