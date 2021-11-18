Training updates: Mariano Diaz will be ready for the Granada game

More good news for Real Madrid today. After Rodrygo returned to training earlier this week, the team has also welcomed back Mariano Diaz — both of whom will be available for Carlo Ancelotti against Granada.

Today’s session at Valdebebas started in the gym before moving outdoors where the players did rondos, tactical exercises, and possession / pressing drills.

Fede Valverde, who is nearing a return, is now a doubt for Granada, as he worked away from the group. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos trained on their own as they continued their recovery process. The Brazilians, Eder Mililtao and Vinicius Jr, will return to the team from international duties on Friday. Casemiro returned home early as he did not feature against Argentina due to yellow card accumulation. The other international players who were away have all returned.

The good news is that Ancelotti is expected to have most of his squad available as the team goes through a gruelling calendar over the next 22 days.