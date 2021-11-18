Ferland Mendy & Edouard Mendy Criticize Media For Confusing Them With Benjamin Mendy & His Alleged Sexual Abuse

Manchester City fullback Benjamin Mendy is currently facing six counts of rape and one of sexual assault and has been summoned to appear in court.

This is a matter of utmost seriousness and demands that the media pay heightened attention to basic details. And, yet, several outlets have made the mistake of confusing Benjamin Mendy with Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, posting images of the latter two under headlines that discuss Benjamin’s alleged sexual abuse.

Ferland denounced these horrible errors on Twitter yesterday and thanked Edouard for doing the same:

Merci Edouard Mendy! Nous sommes en 2021 !



STOP ✋



Ça prendra du temps mais vous allez finir par nous respecter! Que vous le vouliez ou non ! pic.twitter.com/sg52f2MbyB — Ferland Mendy (@ferland_mendy) November 17, 2021

Ferland: Thank you Edouard Mendy! We are in 2021! It will take time but you will end up respecting us! Whether you like it or not! Edouard: It is sad that in 2021, both in France and in England, some black people do not have different names or faces. These photographic errors seem anecdotal but they are highly symbolic. It is not so difficult to differentiate between two faces, especially when they wear different shirts.

These events are a damning reminder that racism remains a deeply rooted part of media bias and reporting.