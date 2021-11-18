 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ferland Mendy & Edouard Mendy Criticize Media For Confusing Them With Benjamin Mendy & His Alleged Sexual Abuse

Outlets have been posting pictures of Ferland and Edouard under the name Benjamin Mendy.

By Om Arvind
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City fullback Benjamin Mendy is currently facing six counts of rape and one of sexual assault and has been summoned to appear in court.

This is a matter of utmost seriousness and demands that the media pay heightened attention to basic details. And, yet, several outlets have made the mistake of confusing Benjamin Mendy with Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, posting images of the latter two under headlines that discuss Benjamin’s alleged sexual abuse.

Ferland denounced these horrible errors on Twitter yesterday and thanked Edouard for doing the same:

Ferland: Thank you Edouard Mendy! We are in 2021! It will take time but you will end up respecting us! Whether you like it or not!

Edouard: It is sad that in 2021, both in France and in England, some black people do not have different names or faces. These photographic errors seem anecdotal but they are highly symbolic. It is not so difficult to differentiate between two faces, especially when they wear different shirts.

These events are a damning reminder that racism remains a deeply rooted part of media bias and reporting.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...