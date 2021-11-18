Real Madrid Femenino vs. PSG: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today host Paris Saint-Germain in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Kick off is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST (9 p.m. CEST). Las Blancas were thumped in Paris 4-0 last time out in the UEFA Women’s Champions League but they bounced back well with a 4-1 win in the league against Real Betis.

PSG, on the other hand, was dealt a hefty first loss on the weekend by rival Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon were already up by two goals when Ashley Lawrence was sent off in the 26th minute. The seven-time UWCL champs went on to score four more goals and coasted to a 6-1 victory.

Real Madrid currently sit in second place in Group B, three points behind PSG. Breidablik and WFC Zhytlobud 1 Kharkiv are in third and fourth, respectivley.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Teresa, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Esther, Nahikari Garcia, Caroline Moller Hansen, Rocio, Claudia Zornoza

Subs: Gerard, Peter, Kaci, Lorena, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera, Lucia, Athenea, Salas

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

Paris Saint-Germain XI: Labbé, Karchaoui, Dudek, de Almeida, Lawrence, Däbritz, Geyoro, Khelifi, Bachmann, Katoto, Diani

Subs: Voll, Votikova, Ilestedt, Cascarino, Le Guilly, Fazer, Bizet, Baltimore, Huitema

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League on Youtube