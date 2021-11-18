Inter Milan considering loan deal for Jovic -report

Inter Milan are considering a loan deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic in the upcoming winter transfer window, according to a report published this Thursday on Tuttosport. While Inter believe that Dzeko and Lautaro are good enough to start, they need a quality replacement in order to keep Dzeko fresh.

In that context, Alexis Sanchez’s physical problems are an issue which would force the Italian club to find an alternative in the market, and Jovic would be the perfect candidate for them as his loan deal would not be expensive.

Real Madrid could try to find Jovic a new club in the winter, given that he’s clearly not on Ancelotti’s plans right now. However, his potential departure would also leave Madrid in a somewhat problematic scenario where Mariano would be the team’s only backup striker for the veteran Karim Benzema, who will need some rest sooner or later if Madrid want to compete for trophies later in the season.