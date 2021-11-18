Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid Femenino 0-2 PSG

Real Madrid Femenino were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Madrid today. The side have lost two straight matches to PSG in the UEFA Women’s Champions League but still sit in second place in Group B and will fancy their chances to progress into the knockout rounds of the competition.

Las Blancas played well throughout the first half. They pressed well and made things difficult for PSG. Esther had two half-chances early, one of which was waved off for offside. Real Madrid maintained control of the match with 52% possession and did well in all phases of the game except in finishing their attacks and defending set-pieces.

In the 33rd minute, PSG’s Ramona Bachmann swung a free kick into the box and Marie-Antoinette Katota poked it past Misa. PSG had one real look on goal and made Las Blancas pay.

The second half was more wide open than the first and both teams looked to take advantage of the space afforded them. Real Madrid created a great chance at the start of the second half. Zornoza played a lovely through ball to Olga Carmona, who swing it into the area. Esther fired her shot on goal from a tight angle and Stephanie Labbe made the save.

PSG doubled their lead via Sakina Karchaoui’s solo run through the Real Madrid defense. Misa got a foot to Karchaoui’s shot but it still drifted into the back of the net. PSG’s second goal sealed the result and the match finished at 2-0 in favor of the Parisians.

3’ Claudia Zornoza crossed to Esther Gonzalez in the 18-yard box. The striker was unable to steer it on target.

8’ Zornoza played a lofted ball over the top of the defense to Esther again. Esther’s attempted chip didn’t test the keeper and the offside flag was up.

26’ Teresa won the ball back in the attacking third and passed to Esther. She cut inside and curled her shot over and wide.

33’ Esther conceded a free kick in a dangerous area. Bachmann curled a teasing cross in between Misa and the Real Madrid defensive line. Katoto lost her marker and tapped it past the diving Misa.

45+1’ Misa was forced into a big save after Ivana tackled the ball away from Diani. The ball bounced off the PSG forward and into stride for Katoto, who was denied from point-blank range.

45+2’ PSG swung in the ensuing corner and Diani looped her header over the bar.

46’ Babbett Peter replaced Rocio, who looked to be struggling with a knock toward the end of the first half.

50’ Kenti Robles went down and was later substituted for Lucia Rodriguez.

51’ Zornoza played a defense-splitting ball to Olga, streaking down the left. Olga got on the end of it and struck a first-time cross to Esther, who was denied by Stephanie Labbe.

63’ Sakina Karchaoui drove into the penalty area and launched a cross/shot toward goal that Misa parried out of play.

65’ Sara Dabritz was played through on goal but she was denied by Misa, who came off her line quickly.

66’ Another PSG free kick cause Real Madrid issues but Diani headed it straight to Misa.

69’ Maite swung the ball wid to Olga. The left back tried to catch Labbe off her line but her shot ended up in the wrong side of the netting.

70’ PSG doubled their lead through Karchaoui. The fullback cut through the Real Madrid defense and past Lucia before her shot deflected off the outstretched Misa and into the goal.

Karchaoui’s goal put the match to bed and although Real Madrid pushed for a goal, they were unable to find one as the match ended 2-0.

Real Madrid Femenino host Deportivo Alaves this weekend in Primera Iberdrola play. Las Blancas have won three straight in the league and will look to make it four as they continue their climb up the standings.