Eden Hazard considering departure from Real Madrid—report

Eden Hazard is considering leaving Real Madrid, as early as the winter transfer market, after failing to break into the Real Madrid starting XI and failing to stay fit for another season, according to a report from ABC.

The Belgian was expected to see out the season with Real Madrid, but his limited involvement under new manager Carlo Ancelotti has him questioning his future. Roberto Martinez stated that Eden is no longer “enjoying” his football nor is he happy. Belgian teammates Axel Witsel and Christian Benteke have discussed his injury and fitness issues during the current international break. The truth is that Eden Hazard is no longer the player he once was and Real Madrid have managed only a handful of good performances out of the winger.

45.4% - @hazardeden10 has played 45.4% of @realmadriden games since his arrival to the club from Chamartín in summer 2019 (54/119), being involved in 12 goals (five goals, seven assists). Missing. pic.twitter.com/8EtTtk3UXD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2021

The report from ABC lists three clubs that may be interested in Hazard’s services: Chelsea, Juventus, and newly rich Newcastle. Chelsea would only be interested in a loan deal with Tuchel reportedly believing that he can fit Hazard into his system. Madrid still have ~50 million euros to amortize from the Hazard transfer fee, but would likely take a loan deal with option to buy for €25-30 million, if offered. There is a very limited market for a player like Hazard: on ageing star, injury-prone, with extravagant wages. Newcastle may be Real Madrid’s only hope and it’s unclear on which direction they plan to head with their sporting project.

The rumors will continue to swirl from now until the end of the winter window. Only time will tell if Real Madrid and Hazard himself can find an offer that satisfies all parties.