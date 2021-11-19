Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Put Up A Much Better Fight In Round 2 vs. PSG

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- What prompted Real Madrid to open the Di Stéfano stadium to the general public
- Story time with Om
- Differences between press conferences with the men’s and women’s teams
- David Aznar living up to his pre-match words
- Trying to predict the formation beforehand
- What the formation actually was
- The pros to Aznar’s tactics
- The cons to Aznar’s tactics
- The impact of the fans
- Maite Oroz’s incredible performance on the ball
- Claudia Zornoza’s noteworthy contributions
- This PSG not being the same team we faced last time out
- The trend with away teams in the Champions League
- Madrid’s key defensive change
- The impact of the loss vs. Lyon on PSG
- Set-pieces, set-pieces, set-pieces
- Whether Athenea del Castillo should’ve come on earlier
- Why PSG got better in the second half
- Poor Lucía Rodríguez
- Aznar throwing in the towel after Las Blancas went down 2-0
- Ivana Andrés playing at left center-back in a back four
- Sakina Karchaoui turning up the heat
- Misa’s performance
- Olga Carmona’s insane level of defensive activity
- Match stats
- And more
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
