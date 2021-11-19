Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Put Up A Much Better Fight In Round 2 vs. PSG

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

What prompted Real Madrid to open the Di Stéfano stadium to the general public

Story time with Om

Differences between press conferences with the men’s and women’s teams

David Aznar living up to his pre-match words

Trying to predict the formation beforehand

What the formation actually was

The pros to Aznar’s tactics

The cons to Aznar’s tactics

The impact of the fans

Maite Oroz’s incredible performance on the ball

Claudia Zornoza’s noteworthy contributions

This PSG not being the same team we faced last time out

The trend with away teams in the Champions League

Madrid’s key defensive change

The impact of the loss vs. Lyon on PSG

Set-pieces, set-pieces, set-pieces

Whether Athenea del Castillo should’ve come on earlier

Why PSG got better in the second half

Poor Lucía Rodríguez

Aznar throwing in the towel after Las Blancas went down 2-0

Ivana Andrés playing at left center-back in a back four

Sakina Karchaoui turning up the heat

Misa’s performance

Olga Carmona’s insane level of defensive activity

Match stats

And more

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Dallas, November

New York, December

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May