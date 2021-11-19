Open Thread: November 19, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.\
Quiet Times
Not a whole heck of a lot going on in Real Madrid land — until Sunday, that is.
Today (Friday) there are a few club football matches of note:
- Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao at 3pm EST / 20:00 CET
- FC Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich at 2:30 EST / 19:30 CET
- Monaco vs. Lille 3:00 EST / 20:00 CET
Fortifying the Belgian Wall
Thibaut Courtois — together with Andriy Lunin — trained with ferocity under the undercast sky at Real Madrid City:
Real Madrid’s goalkeepers are the image of focus and professionalism.
GKs in action at #RMCity!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 18, 2021
️⚽️ @atezaincoach pic.twitter.com/X0rz1gSlO2
MARCA contemplates where he sits among all active goalkeepers :
The best in the world? https://t.co/E1KXGYhLmP— MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) November 17, 2021
Thursday Training at the Valdebebas
Antonio Blanco, a player many of us hope to see getting minutes, waits with good balance for his opportunity to take the ball off of Lucas Vazquez.
⚽ @Lucasvazquez91— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 18, 2021
↔ @Antonio_6Blanco ↔ pic.twitter.com/cRGvjIi8Ia
Many key players were looking good and ready for Granada:
The session began in the gym and then moved onto rondos, tactical elements and a range of possession and pressing exercises. pic.twitter.com/aTWo1OBhuq— Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) November 18, 2021
Update on Fede Valverde, who we hope to have be back for Sunday, along with news of Militao and Vini Jr.:
Valverde worked away from the group out on the pitch while Ceballos and Bale continued work on their recoveries. Militão and Vinicius Jr. will return to training on Friday after international duty for Brazil.— Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) November 18, 2021
Some early World Cup 2022 odds are out
The early favourites for the 2022 World Cup:— Squawka Bet (@SquawkaBet) November 18, 2021
◉ Brazil (11/2)
◉ France (6/1)
◉ England (7/1)
If you had to pick a favourite now, who would you choose?
Let’s ask the same question on our poll:
Poll
If you had to pick a favorite now, who would you choose?
-
13%
Brazil
-
82%
France
-
3%
England
Really, Dani Alves for right back?
This is probably not far from the truth in the Barcelona dressing room.
"What year is it?!" pic.twitter.com/tTSXuKer68— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 18, 2021
