Bayern Munich and Real Madrid leading the race for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger -report

Chelsea central-defender Antonio Rudiger seems to be on his way out of the London-based club. The German center-back has not signed a contract extension with Chelsea and his deal expires next summer. In that context, both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Rudiger as a free agent and right now they would be leading the race for the defender, according to a report from MARCA.

Rudiger would demand a €12 million/year contract and while Real Madrid are not sure about whether or not he’s worth that much, Bayern are willing to offer him that deal, per that same report.

Even though David Alaba and Eder Militao have completed solid performances in the center of Real Madrid’s defensive line this season, Rudiger’s presence could be of help as Los Blancos try to improve defensively.

Rudiger is 28 years old and if Bayern’s interest is real, he could very well be interested in making his return to his home country after succeeding in London. Even if he’s an intriguing candidate for Real Madrid, Los Blancos are expected to focus on other transfer targets next summer, which means that they may not be willing to commit that kind of money to the German defender.