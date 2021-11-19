Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Reflecting on the post Ronaldo / Messi era

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- The difference between Xavi and Koeman’s training sessions

- Out of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who handled their post - CR / Messi era better?

- Three year outlook for both teams

- How patient will Barca fans be with Xavi?

- And the Spanish media?

- Xavi’s management of playing time

- Azpilicueta’s next destination

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

