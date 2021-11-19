Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Reflecting on the post Ronaldo / Messi era

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The difference between Xavi and Koeman’s training sessions
- Out of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who handled their post - CR / Messi era better?
- Three year outlook for both teams
- How patient will Barca fans be with Xavi?
- And the Spanish media?
- Xavi’s management of playing time
- Azpilicueta’s next destination
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...