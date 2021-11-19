Managing Madrid Podcast: Friday Mailbag: Winter Signings And Theoretical Midfields

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Who is the perfect 3rd midfielder to compliment Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

- Are Barca fans way too excited about Xavi?

- How realistic is a CB / LB signing in January?

- Our favourite Real Madrid players who didn’t succeed

- Alvaro Odriozola’s recent interview

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)