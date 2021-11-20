Open Thread: November 20, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

What about Real Madrid’s aerial threat?

Speaking about the long term, a front line of Mbappe, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo is decidedly not tall. Not one of those players tends to score goals off balls flying through the air.

The heading skill can be improved, but it takes a particular instinct, a kind of fearlessness, to be willing to sacrifice the body to win the scoring attempt. A penalty-box aerial predator is a type of player who, at the mature age, one either is or isn’t.

One could argue that this is fine. Short quick wingers are a total nightmare to defend. No doubt about that, any tall center back will confirm. They will score in a lot of other ways, plus you can always bring in some height and heading muscle from other positions.

But still, isn’t that forward line a surrender of the aerial threat? Further, we have a lot of speedy players sending in quality crosses. Multiple ways to attack is surely more productive than always the cutback to the feet. It’s an indomitable feeling for the team to have the tall guy in the front line to get an occasional all-too-easy headed goal.

Perhaps this is why Papa Flo is always a step ahead:

Bild reports that Real Madrid is still Haaland’s central desire.

Valverde is still recovering and out for Sunday

This news is logical because he hasn’t been able to train with the team and thus wouldn’t be in the condition to be at his best. It is a blow to the process of seeing him come into his own at the midfielder position for Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale was confronted by some fans outside the Valdebebas

While there are grounds for taking issue with the way Bale has treated his duty and responsibility as a part of Real Madrid, this kind of hostile confrontation is not the right way to express that frustration, by any means. Madridistas should always maintain a basic respect for the club’s players.

Ramos may be ready to get on the pitch for PSG

El Capitan is still the embodiment of Real Madrid. No amount of time will ever make this picture normal.

This is going to take some getting used to



Rivals ➡️ Teammates



Via InfiniteMadrid: The New Bernabeu will be a mega-earner

Good thing, because the international marketing of LaLiga around the world and particularly in the United States is still abysmal. The only customers who see these matches are the ones willing to pay for individual streaming services on top of their normal cable subscriptions.

Meanwhile the EPL sold its broadcasting rights in the US for two billion pounds and Americans can watch the best matches without having to worry about buying stream subscriptions.

Bernabeu pitch maintenance

If you ever wondered why the grass has two shades of green, what the daily maintenance is like, how they get photosynthesis to occur so evenly in all areas, or what the grounds crew factors into its work on game day, then this video will answer all those questions: