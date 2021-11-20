Mayoral receives interest from Sevilla and Betis -report

Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral is not having an easy 2021-2022 season in AS Roma. The striker hasn’t played meaningful minutes under Jose Mourinho and could be considering another loan deal for the second half of the season, with clubs like Fiorentina, Sevilla and Betis potentially interested in his signing, according to a report from local newspaper Estadio Deportivo.

Mayoral improved his reputation after a brilliant 2020-2021 season with Roma where he managed to score 17 goals for the Italian side, which makes his lack of minutes quite surprising. Roma have an option to buy the Spanish striker after the end of this season but it’s an unlikely scenario right now and Madrid could very well terminate his loan deal and find him a new club on the winter transfer window.

Mayoral’s contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023 and while he will not be expected to sign a new deal or play for Los Blancos again, Madrid could try to sell him next summer if his value increases during the second half of the 2021-2022 season.