Florentino Perez: “Maybe we have to remind UEFA who Real Madrid are, we will not yield”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez talked to the socios ahead of the club’s 2021 General Assembly, where the club members have to approve the budget and the different decisions made by the club over the last few months.

Naturally, Perez talked about the European Superleague and delivered some interesting quotes.

“The Superleague is not just a new competition, it is much more, it’s about trying to change the dynamics of football, it’s about freedom so that clubs can control their destiny. It’s about Financial Fair Play and this is the project which will make sure that it’s something real to prevent clubs from getting indiscriminate support. Despite the toxic reports, this project would only go forward if it’s compatible with the national leagues. As crazy as it sounds, Real Madrid and Chelsea had never faced each other in the Champions League. UEFA rejected any kind of idea or plan, clubs where threatened, their presidents were insulted all through UEFA’s president. Everything was good in order to get rid of the Superleague. Maybe we have to remind UEFA who Real Madrid are. Santiago Bernabeu suffered public threats for two years after he created the European Cup. We will not yield,” said Perez while the socios gave him a standing ovation.

Perez also explained how the new Bernabeu will impact the club’s future.

“It will be a key boost, it will completely change the concept of the stadium,” he said. “More than 1,000 workers are there daily and we have to thank them. The renovation is crucial for us to obtain new resources which will also be crucial for us to remain competitive, given that football is going through one of the toughest periods in its history,” he explained.

The president also shared some words about Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, three crucial members of the Champions League three-peat squad who left the club last summer.

“Zidane is one of the greatest legends of our history, he has 11 titles as a Real Madrid coach. Ramos, our everlasting captain and the best defender in the history of the game. The man of La Decima, 22 titles. He will always be one of the biggest icons and club legends. And also Varane, who left his mark and earned everyone’s support and admiration,” he added.