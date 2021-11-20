Real Madrid Castilla vs Sabadell match preview

Real Madrid Castilla will seek to continue their good recent form hosting Sabadell on Saturday evening.

Raul boys have won their last three games in the league after a poor start to life in the RFEF Primera division. It’s dragged them clear of relegation trouble, sitting six points clear of their next opponents who are 16th but still four points off the play-off spots. They will need other results to go their way to make any more progress up the table, however a nine point gap over the relegation places would certainly be a worthy prize for now.

The big team news for this one is that Ivan Morante is back from injury, its still up in the air on whether he is fit enough to start but his return is a welcome boost to the midfield. The senior team haven’t announced a squad list for tomorrow’s away game to Granada. The usual suspects are likely to be in contention and, as a result, miss out on Saturday’s game.

Sabadell and Castilla have played each 28 times, most of those meetings coming in the 1980s when the duo were battling in the second division. The last meeting between them was in 2014 which Castilla won 2-1.