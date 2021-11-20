Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Granada

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s match against Granada, which marks the return of club football after the past FIFA break.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Lucas V., Isco, Camavinga and Blanco.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Rodrygo is back with the team and so is Mariano. On the other hand, Fede Valverde will miss the game even though he was expected to rejoin the squad in training these past few days, so he will need more time to recover from the sprained knee he picked up in the last El Clasico.

No rotations are expected for this one, although coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to start using some of his reserves in order to keep his veterans fresh for the tough and busy schedule they have ahead of them right before the Christmas break.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/21/2021

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

