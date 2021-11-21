Granada vs Real Madrid 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Granada in what’s expected to be a tough away game for Los Blancos, who didn’t have much time to prepare for this match during the FIFA break. Luckily enough, Los Blancos didn’t suffer any significant injury during these two weeks, although they will be missing both Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale. Fede Valverde couldn’t recover in time for this game but he should be ready fairly soon.

Rodrygo did have time to recover and could even feature in the starting XI today, regaining control of the spot on the right wing. Vinicius and Benzema will lead the team’s offensive line as Los Blancos try to put together another solid win streak.

Real Madrid will visit Sheriff for a crucial Champions League match next Wednesday, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon have to start thinking about rotating his squad in order to keep his veterans fresh for what’s ahead, given that the upcoming schedule is about to get truly tough and busy for Los Blancos.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/21/2021

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.