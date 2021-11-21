CONFIRMED lineups: Granada vs Real Madrid, 2021 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Granada in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Granada starting XI (TBC): Maximiano, Quini, Diaz, Sanchez, Neva, Monchu, Gonalons, Rochina, Soro, Molina, Suarez.

Los Blancos will need a solid performance today if they want to earn the three points, given that Granada have been a quality team for quite some time. It’s true that they’ve struggled so far this season and right now are fighting to avoid relegation, but they should be expected to put up a fight in front of their fans, and even more so right after the past FIFA break.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/21/2021

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

