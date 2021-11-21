Real Madrid Femenino vs. Alaves: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino host Deportivo Alaves in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. CEST). Las Blancas lost to Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League midweek. Real Madrid is in a good run of form in Primera Iberdrola. They have won their last three matches and haven’t lost a home league match since September 29 when Las Blancas lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad. Here is the squad list for the match:
✅ ¡Nuestras convocadas para el partido @AlavesFem!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) November 20, 2021
Our squad for tomorrow's match!#PrimeraIberdrola pic.twitter.com/1DiTlOEUY4
Alaves sit three places above Las Blancas in seventh place in the league standings. Real Madrid can close that gap to one point with a win today. Alaves started the season well, winning their first three matches but were then defeated in consecutive matches against Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona. Alaves responded with two draws, two wins and one loss in their last five matches.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Lucia, Rocio, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Teresa, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari Garcia, Esther
Subs: Gerard, Kenti Robles, Peter, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera, Kaci, Caroline Moller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo
Theoretical formation: 4-4-2
Deportivo Alaves XI: Cris, Garazi, S. Majarin, Ohale, Auñon, Miriam, G. Soliveres, Alba A., Ane Miren, L. Chamorro, Abdulai
Subs: Jana, Gaste, Urruzola, Nerea Nevado, Clark, Carla, Miku, Sanadri, Carrillo
Theoretical formation: 4-3-3
