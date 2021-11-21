Real Madrid Femenino vs. Alaves: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino host Deportivo Alaves in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. CEST). Las Blancas lost to Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League midweek. Real Madrid is in a good run of form in Primera Iberdrola. They have won their last three matches and haven’t lost a home league match since September 29 when Las Blancas lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad. Here is the squad list for the match:

Alaves sit three places above Las Blancas in seventh place in the league standings. Real Madrid can close that gap to one point with a win today. Alaves started the season well, winning their first three matches but were then defeated in consecutive matches against Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona. Alaves responded with two draws, two wins and one loss in their last five matches.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Lucia, Rocio, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Teresa, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari Garcia, Esther

Subs: Gerard, Kenti Robles, Peter, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera, Kaci, Caroline Moller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

Deportivo Alaves XI: Cris, Garazi, S. Majarin, Ohale, Auñon, Miriam, G. Soliveres, Alba A., Ane Miren, L. Chamorro, Abdulai

Subs: Jana, Gaste, Urruzola, Nerea Nevado, Clark, Carla, Miku, Sanadri, Carrillo

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Real Madrid TV (Español)

Real Madrid Twitch