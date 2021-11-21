Managing Madrid Podcast: Granada Post-game: Real Madrid comfortably score four away from home

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Bisha Hotel Toronto, where you should book your stay when you come see us in Toronto in October (Clasico weekend). Book your tickets here.

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

David Alaba’s performance

Casemiro’s performance

The interchangeability of the center backs and Casemiro

Granada’s defense

Toni Kroos’s performance

Marco Asensio’s performance

Karim Benzema’s performance

Vinicius Jr’s performances

Our set piece routines

Breaking down the goals we scored, as well as the one we conceded

Luka Modric’s performance

Can Vinicius sustain this all season?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@kiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@mattWiltse4)