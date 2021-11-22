Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Self Sabotage vs. Alavés

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square, which is where you should be booking your stay when you come see us for the Managing Madrid Podcast LIVE in New York City in December. Tickets to the New York podcast are here.

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

Whether this is the most frustrating Real Madrid Femenino game we’ve ever watched

The Freja Olofsson transfer rumors

The actual attractiveness of Madrid as a project

Optimism on the starting eleven

The true lineup fiasco

Aznar — yes, Aznar — scoring

Being tired

What Alavés did well tactically

Positive vs. negative criticism

How the diamond started to work

The only way Nahikari García scores

Real, actual dominance

The most inexplicable set of substitutions you’ll ever see

The insane drop off in performance after the changes

The complete lack of process-oriented thinking and decision-making

Tactical inconsistency over the course of the season

The necessity of a coherent playing philosophy

Claudia Zornoza’s classy long-distance passing

The Esther-Nahikari duo working

Teresa Abelleira looking off since coming back from injury

The innocent excitement of preseason feeling so far away

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

