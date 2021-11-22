Open Thread: November 22, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

What a win!

Los Blancos returned from the international break with a great win. The match was covered in the Immediate Reaction, Player Ratings and 3 Questions and 3 Answers articles. The win put us in top of La Liga.

The schedule.

Players will have a training session today in Madrid. Tomorrow, they fly to Moldova and have their last training session. Wednesday, they face Sheriff for the UCL.

Isco situation.

❗| Isco thought he would have not played and decided not to warm up again. Ancelotti explained he wanted to use him later but since Isco stopped warming up he had to put him on the pitch with Jovic and Camavinga. @OndaCero_es — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) November 21, 2021

Poll