Robert Moreno: “It’s difficult take the ball away from Real Madrid”

Granada manager Robert Moreno spoked to the media are his team lost 1 - 4 at home to a superior Real Madrid side.

Moreno spoke about the red card to one of his players (Monchu), as well as the difficulty of playing against Real Madrid.

Moreno, who was sent off for protesting his player’s red card, said: “I have clearly protested disagreeing with the referee’s decision. It is very difficult to whistle that, but they have interpreted it that way. The referee will have seen something that I have not seen.”

While Moreno was disappointed with the loss, he also accepted that it’s normal to lose to a team like Real Madrid.

“It’s wonderful, that’s what the fans are for, to support the team,” Moreno said of the fans’s support despite the loss. “They have interpreted that the team has left everything and has generated chances. They have tried their best, but the normal thing is for Madrid to beat you.

“The team has tried to fight and maintain the identity of the last games, but Madrid have a lot of talent, it is difficult take the ball away from them and overcome their pressure.”