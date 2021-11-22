Rummenigge on Alaba: “I think everyone agrees that this exit shouldn’t have happened”

Former Bayern Munich player, manager, and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to Sky90 about how unfortunate it was for the German’s to lose a pivotal player like David Alaba to Real Madrid this summer during free agency.

Alaba has been a pillar of Real Madrid’s season so far, and has fit seamlessly.

“Basically, I think everyone agrees that this exit shouldn’t have happened,” Rummenigge says. “Don’t forget, the boy grew up at Bayern Munich. He played there for 13 years and has always been an important part of Bayern DNA.”

“Unfortunately, everything got a bit stuck at some point,” Rummenigge continued to explain. “Either economically or atmospherically. That is difficult to assess now. The main thing is that, sadly, he is no longer there. I think that this departure at least has not been duly compensated. I think that in Alaba’s case we all did everything. Unfortunately, the whole thing got stuck somewhere. And he came to the conclusion that he wanted to leave the club because he obviously had a very interesting of Real Madrid.“

What’s Bayern’s loss is Real Madrid’s gain. Alaba has looked like he’s been part of Los Blancos for a decade — the fit has been that seamless.