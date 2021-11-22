Referee named for Champions League match between Sheriff and Real Madrid

UEFA have appointed Polish referee Szymon Marciniak as the man in charge of Wednesday’s clash between Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League’s Group Stage.

Per Realmadrid.com

Szymon Marciniak has been appointed to referee the match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Madrid at Sheriff Stadion, in the Champions League group stage matchday five game (Wednesday, 9pm CET). The Polish official will referee a match involving our team for the fourth time in this competition.

The first was against Roma at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the 2015/16 Champions League round of 16 second leg. The next season he refereed Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund, in matchday six of the group stage. His next game overseeing a Real Madrid game was in Madrid in 2017/18 against Tottenham in matchday three of the Group Stage. Marciniak has also refereed Real Madrid in the European Super Cup final against Atlético in 2018/19.

Real Madrid are leading the Group and will need a win in order to enjoy a more comfortable game against Inter in what will be the last match of this Group Stage.