Last Call: Managing Madrid Podcast Live In New York

We wrapped up our Dallas podcast this weekend, and are now making our way to stop #4 on the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour: New York City.

Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani, Om Arvind, and Gabe Lezra (making his triumphant return!), will be hosting an epic Madridista party. We’ll be talking tactics, history, answering questions, and giving away prizes. We’ll also be hanging out both before and after show!

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to NEW YORK

About this event

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to NEW YORK. So everyone in New York and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on December 4th at 7pm at Playwright Irish Pub in Manhattan.

Reserve your early bird spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This may very well be our only stop in New York for the foreseable future. Make it count. Come meet us!

Date and time

Sat, 4 December 2021

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM EST

Add to calendar

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Los Angeles, September

Toronto, October

Dallas, November

New York, December

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May