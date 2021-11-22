Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Sheriff

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League’s Group Stage.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Lucas V., Isco, Camavinga and Blanco.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Eden Hazard and Fede Valverde are still out and won’t be available in this game. Madrid have not published a medical report about Hazard and the last update delivered by someone within the club was Carlo Ancelotti’s “stomach flu” quote during Saturday’s pre-match press conference.

On the other hand, Valverde is still recovering from the knee sprain he suffered during the past El Clasico and should be back soon, luckily enough for the coaching staff. Valverde’s presence will be helpful when Ancelotti needs to rotate and give his veterans some rest for the tough schedule ahead.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/24/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Sheriff Sports Complex, Tiraspol, Moldavia.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

