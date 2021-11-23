Vinicius: “Barcelona and Real Madrid tried to sign me but I chose Real Madrid’s project”

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior talked in an interview with Cadena SER’s El Larguero, where he shared his thoughts about the current 2021-2022, his progress as a player and also his future in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius was asked about Barcelona and confirmed the rumors suggesting that they tried to sign him when he was still playing for Flamengo.

“I think they will improve with Xavi but I can’t talk about other teams, I’m focused on Madrid. Barcelona and Real Madrid tried to sign me but I chose Real Madrid because of the project they offered. I always loved the club and players like Cristiano Ronaldo and others,” said Vinicius.

The attacker also tried to explain what has changed this season now that he has established himself as an undisputed starter for Real Madrid.

“Having minutes is important for many players, now I’m more ready to get more minutes and I don’t know if I was this ready before. I’m hoping to help Real Madrid for many years to come, I came here to learn and improve and I am still doing that and I will keep doing it until my last day here,” he explained.

Vinicius also praised Karim Benzema, the other leader of the team’s offense.

“Now I’ve played more time with Benzema and we know each other way better, he’s a great, great player and he always helps me. I want to help him score many goals this season and I hope he can win the Ballon D’Or,” he said.

Vinicius concluded his interview by talking about the criticism and the jokes he got during his first few seasons in the club.

“I’ve always been focused about playing, I don’t see myself as a better player and I don’t think I was worse before either. I keep going and I don’t care about what people say about me. I’ve always believed I will achieve many great things here, this club has given me so many things that I hope I can stay here for many years to come. I feel relevant and I am so happy here now,” concluded the attacker.