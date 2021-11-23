Real Madrid considering Marco Asensio contract extension -report

Real Madrid are considering a contract extension for attacker Marco Asensio, according to a report from ABC’s Tomas Gonzalez Martin. Asensio, whose contract expires in 2023, hasn’t established himself as a key starter for the team as the club had expected, but he has still made some impact on the right wing so far this season.

Either way, it’s clear that right now Asensio isn’t the player everyone was hoping, so that’s why Real Madrid’s decision isn’t that obvious at this point. In fact, Asensio himself might actually consider some other options if he feels like he can’t get the minutes he wants in the Spanish capital, even more so if Los Blancos can complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe next summer.

If the player and the club can reach an agreement —both financially and also from a role perspective— it would make sense to extend Asensio, even if he’s just considered a role player off the bench in the future.