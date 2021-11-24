Open Thread: November 24, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

It’s Matchday!

Los Blancos face Sheriff again today. It is good opportunity to revenge the bad result we had at home. The players yesterday had their last training session.

The workout got underway with a warm-up, after which Carlo Ancelotti's men worked on rondos and possession and pressing drills. pic.twitter.com/aVMd30m19h — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) November 23, 2021

Veredict of blackmail trial

According to Marca, Benzema will know today the veredict of the trial regarding Valbuena blackmail. Per La Provence, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a suspended sentence. In this case, Benzema will not go to jail if he is found guilty.

Ancelotti’s comments.

Ancelotti made interesting comments in his press-conference. Apparentely, he ruled out rotations for this game:

The rotation is important to keep the squad fresh, to motivate everyone. You have to take into account the moments, the dynamics. Now we have a good dynamic. For tomorrow Militao and Rodrygo can return. But I’m not thinking about rotations for tomorrow.

Carlo was asked about Isco refusing to warm-up any longer in the game against Granada:

I don’t have to talk to Isco, I am very fond of him. I told him to warm up a little more, he told me that he was already warmed up and ready, he came on. No need to try and find fault in this. He has never disrespected me, he is professional.

The coach, one more time, praised Vinicius Junior for his incredible moment.

Vini, at the moment, due to the way he plays, is the most unbalancing player in football. There are not many players who do what he can in 1 vs 1. He has to improve, there are more important things. He has the humility to improve & not be happy with what he’s doing.

