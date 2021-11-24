Benzema found guilty in ‘Sextape Case’

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been found guilty in the ongoing ‘Sextape Case’ where the Frenchman was complicit in attempting to blackmail former national teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape.

Today’s ruling confirmed that Benzema has been sentenced to one year in prison as well as a fine of 75, 000 Euros. Benzema will not actually spend one year in prison, but will have to do so if he repeats the offense again.

The verdict was established in France, where the Court of Versailles confirmed that Benzema deliberately intervened to force Valbuena to pay in order to prevent the release of the sex tape.

Benzema’s lawyers responded by saying: “The court clearly indicated that Benzema was not aware of the preliminary maneuvers. We are quite astonished by this ruling. The appeal is necessary,”

Benzema was one of five other accused people who attempted to blackmail Valbuena. All five were convicted with various sentences.

This ruling, on a pure football level, won’t affect Benzema’s place in the French National Team, according to French Football President Noël Le Graët, who confirmed that Benzema will continue to be part of the squad.