Sheriff vs Real Madrid, 2021 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Sheriff hoping to take care of business, something which would allow them to clinch their first place in the group with a draw against Inter at the Bernabeu. Sheriff have been a surprising team so far this season and were able to beat Los Blancos when they visited the Spanish capital in September, but Madrid have improved and gained some momentum after that match.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Sheriff predicted XI: Athanasiadis, Costanza, Arboleda, Duranto, Cristiano, Nikolov, Thill, Ado, Traore, Castañeda, Yakshiboev.

Rodrygo could return to the starting lineup today, given that he played some minutes last Sunday after completing his recovery from the muscle injury he picked up against Elche. Other than that, Ancelotti will not be expected to make rotations in this one, as this is a crucial match for Los Blancos. Militao will also return to the lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/24/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Sheriff Sports Complex, Tiraspol, Moldavia.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.