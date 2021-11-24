Sheriff vs Real Madrid 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Champions League is back with a tough away game for Real Madrid, who visit Moldavia to face Sheriff Tiraspol. Even if Sheriff were never considered to be a threat right after the Group Stage draw, they managed to beat Madrid at the Bernabeu and will surely be a tough team to beat in front of their fans.

Ancelotti’s men would only need a draw against Inter on the last match of this Group Stage to secure first place in the group if they can earn the three points in Moldavia tonight, so the Italian coach will avoid rotations in order to maximize Madrid’s chances of winning the game.

Rodrygo and Eder Militao are expected to return to the starting lineup, while quality players like Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard or Gareth Bale will miss the game. The schedule is about to get busy and tougher for Madrid, who host Sevilla in a crucial Liga game next Sunday. That’s why this match is so important for Los Blancos to gain confidence and momentum.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/24/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Sheriff Sports Complex, Tiraspol, Moldavia.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.