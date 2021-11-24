 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Sheriff vs Real Madrid, 2021 Champions League

All set for the return of European football.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Club Brugge KV v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming away match against Sheriff.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Sheriff starting XI (TBC): Athanasiadis, Costanza, Arboleda, Duranto, Cristiano, Nikolov, Thill, Ado, Traore, Castañeda, Yakshiboev.

This is an important game for Real Madrid so coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to deploy his best available lineup in order to keep control of this Group Stage. Madrid could have the option to win the group with a draw against Inter if they earn the three points tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/24/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Sheriff Sports Complex, Tiraspol, Moldavia.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...