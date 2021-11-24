CONFIRMED lineups: Sheriff vs Real Madrid, 2021 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming away match against Sheriff.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Sheriff starting XI (TBC): Athanasiadis, Costanza, Arboleda, Duranto, Cristiano, Nikolov, Thill, Ado, Traore, Castañeda, Yakshiboev.

This is an important game for Real Madrid so coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to deploy his best available lineup in order to keep control of this Group Stage. Madrid could have the option to win the group with a draw against Inter if they earn the three points tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/24/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Sheriff Sports Complex, Tiraspol, Moldavia.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.