Open Thread: November 25, 2021

Our Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By felipejack
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Hala Madrid y Nada Más!

We classified for the UCL R16. The game against Sheriff was covered in the Immediate Reaction, Player Ratings and Three Answers and Three Questions articles. Well deserved, Kross was named MOTM.

Real Madrid is the only team that has not conceded any goals away from home in this Champions League.

The intense schedule continues.

In the following two weeks, Real Madrid will play mid-week and weekends. Very important games ahead of us.

