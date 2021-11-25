Managing Madrid Podcast: Post-game: Real Madrid Shoot The Sheriff Three Times

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:

- Explaining the closer-than-expected xG

- Carlo Ancelotti’s lineups and subs

- Sheriff’s physicality

- Awesome post-game explanations from Carlo Ancelotti

- Rodrygo Goes’s performance

- His underrated dribbling ability

- Toni Kroos’s goals

- Karim Beznema’s goal

- How Whoscored calculates completed dribbls

- How to get the best out of Kylian Mbappe - Neymar - Lionel Messi.

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Dallas, November

New York, December

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)