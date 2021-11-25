Kroos: “We have to keep going because we have some tough games coming up”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos talked to the press after the team’s 0-3 win against Sheriff Tiraspol, which secured Madrid’s presence in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos will clinch the first spot of their Group with a draw at home against Inter.

Kroos scored Madrid’s second goal and was also named Man of the Match. The German player talked to the press after the game and discussed the team’s performance.

“We struggled a bit in the first 15 or 20 minutes, but after that we controlled the game well, created chances and scored three goals at good times. It was a well-deserved victory. We’re pleased to make it through,” he said.

Kroos also talked about the team’s improvements in recent games, which have been noticeable as Madrid have put together a solid winning streak.

“We train to perform well in the matches and lately you can see that we’ve been doing well. The coach sometimes wants us midfielders to shoot if it isn’t working with the crosses because we have to provide other options. The fact that we can all score makes it difficult for the opposition. We have to keep going because we’ve got some tough games coming up and it’s a good spell, but we haven’t won anything yet,” he added.

The midfielder concluded his interview by saying that the team is in good shape to face those tough teams he mentioned.

“If you know you’re playing against good teams, you know you have to be motivated because otherwise you lose. We are in good shape physically. It’s only November and we have to be fit,” he explained.