Esther scores four, assists twice in Spain’s 12-0 demolition of the Faroe Islands

Esther Gonzalez scored four goals and registered two assists in Spain’s 12-0 demolition of the Faroe Islands. Spain has won four of four in World Cup Qualifying and lead Group B.

Esther and Ivana Andres were the two Real Madrid players who started for Spanish Women’s National Team in their World Cup Qualifier against the Faroe Islands. Misa Rodriguez, Olga Carmona, Teresa and Athenea del Castillo started on the bench. Olga, Teresa and Athenea came on as substitutes in the 63rd minute.

Spain was dominant from the start of the match and scored quickly. Esther opened Spain’s account in the 2nd minute and the rest of the first stanza was played in the Faroe Island’s half. Aitana Bonmati scored in the 17th minute and Alba Redondo gave Spain a three-goal lead in the 25th. Aitana was brought down in the area and Mariona Caldentey converted the ensuing penalty before Esther secured a brace in the 41st minute.

Aitana, Esther and Mariona all scored within three minutes of each other to start the second half. Mariona scored another goal in the 57th minute to become the second Spain player to score a hat trick in this match alongside Esther. The Real Madrid forward wasn’t finished. She scored her fourth goal of the match in the 74th minute.

2’ Lelia Ouahabi drove down the left flank and cut a low cross into the six-yard box. The pass caused a chaotic scramble and Esther was the beneficiary. She pounced first to the loose ball and smashed Spain into an early lead.

12’ Mariona Caldentey played a killer through pass through the defense in stride for Alba Redondo. She attempted to curl her shot into the bottom corner but the ball hit off the post and bounced out.

17’ Aitana Bonmati chested down a bouncing ball at the top of the 18-yard box. She cut across and into the area and fired a low blast into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-0.

25’ Leila swung in a cross to the back post and a diving Alba Redondo headed Spain into a three-goal lead.

38’ Aitana received the ball in the six-yard box and took two quick touches to get by goalkeeper Oluva Joensen. The Spanish midfielder was chopped down by the keeper and the referee awarded a penalty kick. Mariona stepped up and converted calmly, making it 4-0.

41’ Spain quickly made it 5-0 and Esther secured a brace. Ona Batlle squared to the Real Madrid forward, who made no mistake.

50’ Mariona played it down the line to Leila. The Barcelona fullback cut it back to Aitana, who curled it into the top corner.

51’ Esther completed her hat trick after getting on the end of a lofted ball and nutmegging the Faroe Islands keeper.

52’ Ona Batlle curled a cross into the area and Mariona poked it into the back of the net to make it 8-0.

57’ Mariona completed her hat trick in the 57th minute. Esther flicked a pass to the on-rushing Mariona, who scored her third goal of the match.

63’ Olga Carmona, Teresa and Athenea entered the match.

74’ A Faroe Islands defender headed the ball to the feet of Esther in the box. Esther fired it into the bottom corner of the goal to score her fourth goal and Spain’s tenth of the day.

83’ Substitute Alexia Putellas scored Spain’s 11th goal of the match with a well-placed header. Levante’s Irene Guerrero provided the assist.

89’ Esther collected the ball near the end line and struck a pass toward the penalty spot. Amateur Sarriegi arrived and scored Spain’s 12th goal.

Spain will host Scotland on Tuesday, November 30 at 3 p.m. EST (9 p.m. CEST). Scotland are the only other unbeaten team in the group and have amassed nine points through three matches.