Managing Madrid Podcast: Sevilla Preview; Madrid Mailbag; Loan-tracker

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in three parts.

Part One: Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez preview the Sevilla game

How good are Sevilla?

Are they better than they were last season?

Their injury woes

Summer signings

Youssef En-Nesyri’s absence

Their predictable style of play

Key matchups

Ivan Rakitic’s new role

Casemiro’s importance in a game like this

Our best right-wing option

Sevilla’s starting XI

Rafa Mir

And more.

Part Two (20:50): Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete mailbag

Changes we’d make to the rotations for the upcoming schedule

Has Carlo Ancelotti lost trust in Eduardo Camavinga?

Projections for Eder Militao’s career

Christian Bale vs Gareth Bale

Toni Kroos’s all-time rank among CMs

Peak Marcelo vs peak David Alaba

Would Kylian Mbappe’s arrival cause defensive issues?

Should we treat Copa del Rey like the Carabao Cup?

And more.

Part Three (57:00) Matt Wiltse, loan-track

Loan Battle: Brahim vs Odriozola

Odriozola quietly improving

Fiorentina’s game plan

Brahim’s overall performance

Thoughts on 7 goal thriller

Reguilon under Conte

New position

Mistake on Leeds goal

Match-winning goal and MOTM award

Reguilon’s comments on “hell week” under Conte

UCL round-up

Brahim vs Atletico Madrid

Reinier Jesus vs Sporting Lisbon

And more.

