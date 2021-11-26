Managing Madrid Podcast: Sevilla Preview; Madrid Mailbag; Loan-tracker

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in three parts.
Part One: Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez preview the Sevilla game
- How good are Sevilla?
- Are they better than they were last season?
- Their injury woes
- Summer signings
- Youssef En-Nesyri’s absence
- Their predictable style of play
- Key matchups
- Ivan Rakitic’s new role
- Casemiro’s importance in a game like this
- Our best right-wing option
- Sevilla’s starting XI
- Rafa Mir
- And more.
Part Two (20:50): Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete mailbag
- Changes we’d make to the rotations for the upcoming schedule
- Has Carlo Ancelotti lost trust in Eduardo Camavinga?
- Projections for Eder Militao’s career
- Christian Bale vs Gareth Bale
- Toni Kroos’s all-time rank among CMs
- Peak Marcelo vs peak David Alaba
- Would Kylian Mbappe’s arrival cause defensive issues?
- Should we treat Copa del Rey like the Carabao Cup?
- And more.
Part Three (57:00) Matt Wiltse, loan-track
- Loan Battle: Brahim vs Odriozola
- Odriozola quietly improving
- Fiorentina’s game plan
- Brahim’s overall performance
- Thoughts on 7 goal thriller
- Reguilon under Conte
- New position
- Mistake on Leeds goal
- Match-winning goal and MOTM award
- Reguilon’s comments on “hell week” under Conte
- UCL round-up
- Brahim vs Atletico Madrid
- Reinier Jesus vs Sporting Lisbon
- And more.
