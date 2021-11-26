 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: November 26, 2021

Our Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By felipejack
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Transfer Rumours

Mbappe rumours again.

With only a few days to December, the Mbappe rumours are back and they will likely stay for at least until January, when he can sign with other clubs for free.

Real Madrid’s official offer to him will come already in the first days of January. According to Marca, there was a possibility that Real would make an offer to PSG in January, as friendly gesture and a sign of respect. However, apparentely this is not the case anymore.

Global Soccer Awards

Benzema and Courtois have been nominated for 2021 Global Soccer Awards. It will be presented in Dubai, on 27 December.

Should Real Madrid sign Pogba for free?

