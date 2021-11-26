Open Thread: November 26, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Transfer Rumours

| Paul Pogba would love to join Real Madrid and play with Benzema and Mbappe but the club has some doubts: his high salary and he would block Valverde and Camavinga. @marca — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) November 25, 2021

| Real Madrid are interested in Rudiger but the net €12m he is asking for are seen as too many, since they do not see him at the height of Alaba. @marca — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) November 25, 2021

Mbappe rumours again.

With only a few days to December, the Mbappe rumours are back and they will likely stay for at least until January, when he can sign with other clubs for free.

Real Madrid’s official offer to him will come already in the first days of January. According to Marca, there was a possibility that Real would make an offer to PSG in January, as friendly gesture and a sign of respect. However, apparentely this is not the case anymore.

Global Soccer Awards

Benzema and Courtois have been nominated for 2021 Global Soccer Awards. It will be presented in Dubai, on 27 December.

Poll