Alaba suffers minor knee sprain, will likely miss match against Sevilla

Real Madrid defender David Alaba suffers a minor knee sprain which he picked up during Wednesday’s win against Sheriff in the Champions League. Alaba will almost certainly miss Sunday’s home match against Sevilla in order to make sure that he’s ready for the next few games.

Even if Alaba sits out Sunday’s important match, this is good news for Real Madrid as he avoided a major knee injury which would’ve been devastating for the team. The defender will be available very soon and that means that he will get to play against the likes of Real Sociedad, Inter and Atletico de Madrid.

Without him, Nacho will be expected to start alongside Eder Militao against Sevilla. Nacho hasn’t been as reliable as Alaba but should be fine as he has improved his form since the start of the season, when he struggled and was a liability in the center of Real Madrid’s defensive line.