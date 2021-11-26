PSG Want To Pry Vinicius Away From Real Madrid — Report

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior and will try to ruin the club’s negotiations to extend his contract, according to a report published today by Tomas Gonzalez Martin on ABC.

Vinicius is still under the first contract he signed with Real Madrid and Los Blancos are aware of the fact that they will have to not only extend his deal but also significantly increase his wages very soon, with the negotiations expected to happen right after the end of the season.

His current deal expires in 2024 and PSG would reportedly be offering him a six-year contract of €17 million/year. In this context, the French club would need Vinicius to reject Madrid’s offers in order to sign for PSG as a free agent in 2024.

ABC’s report indicates that Real Madrid are calm about the situation because the player has voiced his willingness to stay in the Spanish capital and become a legend many times in the past.

As long as Real Madrid give Vinicius the contract he has earned on the pitch, timing is not an issue here. The attacker has become a key player for Los Blancos three years after the club spent €45 million to sign him away from Flamengo, so it’s hard to imagine Real Madrid and Vinicius parting ways any time soon.