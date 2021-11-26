Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The State Of Spanish Teams In The Champions League

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- What we’ve noticed in Xavi’s first two games

- Seferovic’s miss to win it

- Joan Laporta’s guarantee

- Atletico Madrid’s issues

- Marcos Loorente’s positioning

- Kiyan’s bold prediction for which Spanish teams will advance

- Luis Suarez’s lack of away goals

- Why Scottie Pippen is having a go at Michael Jordan

- And more.

AUDIO VERSION:

VIDEO VERSION:

