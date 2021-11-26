Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The State Of Spanish Teams In The Champions League

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- What we’ve noticed in Xavi’s first two games
- Seferovic’s miss to win it
- Joan Laporta’s guarantee
- Atletico Madrid’s issues
- Marcos Loorente’s positioning
- Kiyan’s bold prediction for which Spanish teams will advance
- Luis Suarez’s lack of away goals
- Why Scottie Pippen is having a go at Michael Jordan
- And more.
AUDIO VERSION:
VIDEO VERSION:
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
